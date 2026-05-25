MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 25
Will Mark Vientos or Juan Soto go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 53 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Chad Stevens (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)