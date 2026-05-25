Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 25

Will Mark Vientos or Juan Soto go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Mark Vientos (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Brett Baty (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 53 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 53 games (has homered in 30.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Chad Stevens (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers