Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Nationals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (32-23) vs. Washington Nationals (27-27)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Nationals.TV

Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

CLE: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-6, 3.75 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 3-4, 5.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-6) to the mound, while Zack Littell (3-4) will get the nod for the Nationals. Bibee and his team are 1-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team has won 16.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-5). When Littell starts, the Nationals are 4-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Littell's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (60.6%)

Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -174 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Nationals are -150 to cover, and the Guardians are +125.

Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under

Guardians versus Nationals on May 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -174 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 28-23-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 25 of the 51 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (49%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Washington has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-18-3).

The Nationals have put together a 33-21-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .227 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 while slugging .399.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying batters, he is 66th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has a team-best OPS of .781, fueled by a slash line of .286/.370/.411 this season.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 41 hits, batting .246 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up 56 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .289 and slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

James Wood has a .398 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .512.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daylen Lile has a slugging percentage of .444, a team-best for the Nationals.

Jacob Young is batting .231 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

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