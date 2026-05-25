FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup