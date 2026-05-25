MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25
Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances