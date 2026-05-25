Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 6.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers