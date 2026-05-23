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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 23

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -126, Knicks +108
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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