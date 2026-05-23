Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-18)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | MIL: (+108)

LAD: (-126) | MIL: (+108) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | MIL: +1.5 (-162)

LAD: -1.5 (+134) | MIL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 2-3, 5.09 ERA vs Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Roki Sasaki (2-3) against the Brewers and Robert Gasser. Sasaki's team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sasaki's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gasser has started just one game with a set spread, which the Brewers failed to cover. The Brewers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gasser starts this season.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Brewers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -126, and Milwaukee is +108 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -162 to cover.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Brewers on May 23 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 31, or 62%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 29 of 48 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 51 opportunities.

In 51 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 25-26-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have compiled a 10-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.8% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 48 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-2).

The Brewers have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 30-18-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .487, fueled by 18 extra-base hits. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 34th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He's batting .273 while slugging .483.

He is 44th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.352/.388.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 42 hits, batting .258 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up a team-high .410 on-base percentage. He's batting .290 and slugging .485.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras is slugging .408 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has put up 44 hits, a team-best for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick is hitting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

5/22/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/17/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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