Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-32)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-166) | COL: (+140)

ARI: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

ARI: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 2-4, 4.78 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-6, 7.03 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (2-4) for the Diamondbacks and Michael Lorenzen (2-6) for the Rockies. Gallen and his team are 6-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 3-6 record in Lorenzen's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (67.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Diamondbacks, Colorado is the underdog at +140, and Arizona is -166 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +125 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -150.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 23, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (65%) in those contests.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -166 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 49 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 29-20-0 against the spread in their 49 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-30).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Colorado has gone 11-23 (32.4%).

The Rockies have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-28-1).

The Rockies have collected a 28-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .509 this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 48 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season. He's batting .287 and slugging .551.

Among qualifying batters, he is 30th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Carroll brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .241 with a .417 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Marte has recorded a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has been key for Arizona with 43 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a team-high .437 slugging percentage. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 61st in slugging.

Rumfield heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Troy Johnston has a .373 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .441.

Including all qualified players, he is seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .242.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .282 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/21/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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