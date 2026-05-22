Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-34)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and CW33

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

TEX: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130)

TEX: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 3-3, 3.02 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 0-1, 17.18 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18 ERA). When deGrom starts, his team is 7-2-0 against the spread this season. deGrom's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. Rodriguez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rodriguez start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62.1%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +108 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -130.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on May 22 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 26-23-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've finished 12-25 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 6-7 (46.2%).

In the 50 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-27-0).

The Angels have covered 48% of their games this season, going 24-26-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (54) this season. He has a .309 batting average.

He is 11th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Jung will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .273 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 47th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Nimmo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Jake Burger has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Burger heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has four home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Duran has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-best OBP (.400), while leading the Angels in hits (41). He's batting .233 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 116th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 139th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 11 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .251.

Jo Adell leads his team with a .398 slugging percentage.

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