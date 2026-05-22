NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 22

The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the San Antonio Spurs is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.77% win probability)

Spurs (56.77% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-1.5)

Spurs (-1.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Spurs -124, Thunder +106

Spurs -124, Thunder +106 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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