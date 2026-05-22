Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-23) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-32)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-188) | COL: (+158)

ARI: (-188) | COL: (+158) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

ARI: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.49 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 4-3, 4.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (6-2) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3) will take the ball for the Rockies. When Soroka starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. When Soroka starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Rockies have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Sugano's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (71.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies reveal Arizona as the favorite (-188) and Colorado as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -137 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies on May 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those contests.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -188 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 48 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 29-19-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 38.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-30).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Colorado has a 7-15 record (winning just 31.8% of its games).

In the 50 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-27-1).

The Rockies have gone 27-23-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .521, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .325 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 46 hits and an OBP of .390 this season. He's batting .282 and slugging .552.

Among qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .343 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .240 with a .415 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Marte enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .273 with a .349 OBP and 25 RBI for Arizona this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is leading the Rockies with 42 hits. He's batting .280 and slugging .607 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .436 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 39th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has accumulated an on-base percentage of .383, a team-best for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy has seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .292.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/21/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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