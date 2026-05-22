Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (29-20) vs. Athletics (26-24)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-CA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | OAK: (+116)

SD: (-134) | OAK: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)

SD: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 3-2, 5.01 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-4, 3.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Walker Buehler (3-2) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (3-4) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Buehler's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Buehler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Athletics have gone 6-4-0 against the spread when Springs starts. The Athletics have a 2-3 record in Springs' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (54.7%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The Padres vs Athletics moneyline has the Padres as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Padres are +150 to cover, while the Athletics are -182 to cover.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Athletics on May 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

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Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 49 games with a total this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 28-21-0 in 49 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have compiled an 18-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.2% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 8-8 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (50%).

The Athletics have played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-1).

The Athletics have covered 52% of their games this season, going 26-24-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with 43 hits and an OBP of .318, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .385. He's batting .247.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 100th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Manny Machado has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .178/.272/.331.

Miguel Andujar has five home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has a team-high slugging percentage (.576) while pacing the Athletics in hits (59). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is sixth, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Nick Kurtz's .438 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .483.

His batting average ranks 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 36th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .196.

Carlos Cortes is batting .345 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

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