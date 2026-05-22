Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (21-29) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-31)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Apple TV+

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | DET: (+112)

BAL: (-132) | DET: (+112) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | DET: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | DET: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 3-3, 5.44 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-5, 5.77 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (3-3) for the Orioles and Jack Flaherty (0-5) for the Tigers. Bassitt's team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 2-8-0 record against the spread in Flaherty's starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for three Flaherty starts this season -- they lost every game.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.8%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +112 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +160 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -194.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Tigers contest on May 22, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 6-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 50 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 21-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have compiled a 7-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Detroit is 1-6 (winning just 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 50 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-28-1).

The Tigers have collected a 25-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .257 with 47 walks and 32 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .377.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 110th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 43 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .228 with 21 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 122nd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.416) thanks to 20 extra-base hits.

Henderson enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 31 walks while batting .286. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 84th in slugging.

Riley Greene's 59 hits, .422 on-base percentage and .475 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .326.

Including all qualified players, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler is batting .241 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Matt Vierling is hitting .200 with nine doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

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