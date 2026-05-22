Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-18)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

LAD: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)

LAD: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 6-1, 2.49 ERA vs Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 1-1, 3.50 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Justin Wrobleski (6-1) against the Brewers and Logan Henderson (1-1). When Wrobleski starts, his team is 6-1-0 against the spread this season. Wrobleski's team has been victorious in 85.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-1. The Brewers have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Henderson's starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Henderson start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.6%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Brewers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -112 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -104 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Dodgers are +152 to cover, and the Brewers are -184.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The Dodgers-Brewers contest on May 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (62%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 31 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 50 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 25-25-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 10-7 in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (54.5%).

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-24-2).

The Brewers have collected a 29-18-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .399 this season while batting .272 with 34 walks and 33 runs scored. He's slugging .486.

He is 50th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in MLB.

Ohtani enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .251 with a .394 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (42) this season while batting .263 with 18 extra-base hits.

Muncy heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up an on-base percentage of .413, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .291 and slugging .491.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 28th in slugging.

William Contreras leads his team with a .383 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Jake Bauers paces the Brewers with 43 hits.

Sal Frelick is hitting .222 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

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