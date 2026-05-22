Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
MLB action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-18)
- Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | MIL: (-104)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 6-1, 2.49 ERA vs Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 1-1, 3.50 ERA
The Dodgers will look to Justin Wrobleski (6-1) against the Brewers and Logan Henderson (1-1). When Wrobleski starts, his team is 6-1-0 against the spread this season. Wrobleski's team has been victorious in 85.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-1. The Brewers have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Henderson's starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Henderson start this season -- they lost.
Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (51.6%)
Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Brewers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -112 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -104 underdog at home.
Dodgers vs Brewers Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Dodgers are +152 to cover, and the Brewers are -184.
Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under
- The Dodgers-Brewers contest on May 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.
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Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (62%) in those games.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 31 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 50 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 25-25-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 10-7 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 6-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (54.5%).
- The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-24-2).
- The Brewers have collected a 29-18-0 record ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .399 this season while batting .272 with 34 walks and 33 runs scored. He's slugging .486.
- He is 50th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in MLB.
- Ohtani enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .251 with a .394 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.
- Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (42) this season while batting .263 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Muncy heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has racked up an on-base percentage of .413, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .291 and slugging .491.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 28th in slugging.
- William Contreras leads his team with a .383 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- His batting average ranks 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Jake Bauers paces the Brewers with 43 hits.
- Sal Frelick is hitting .222 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
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