Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 12:18 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (11-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-8)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

TEX: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-2, 7.94 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-1, 5.74 ERA

The probable starters are Kumar Rocker (0-2) for the Rangers and Jack Kochanowicz (1-1) for the Angels. Rocker and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rocker's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Kochanowicz starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (57%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +124 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Texas is +136 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-Angels on April 17, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

Texas has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -146 or better.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 18 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have a 7-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-0).

The Angels have collected an 8-9-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia is batting .220 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .407.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 111th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Corey Seager has 17 hits and an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats rank first among Texas hitters this season. He's batting .288.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Seager brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Josh Smith has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .432 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Smith has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jonah Heim is batting .256 with a .289 OBP and seven RBI for Texas this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks while batting .349. He's slugging .767 with an on-base percentage of .451.

Mike Trout has a double, six home runs and nine walks while batting .190. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is currently 141st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel has put up a .352 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Angels.

Taylor Ward is batting .236 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

