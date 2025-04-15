Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels.
Rangers vs Angels Game Info
- Texas Rangers (9-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and FDSW
Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | LAA: (+106)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 2-0, 1.32 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-2, 5.00 ERA
The Rangers will give the ball to Tyler Mahle (2-0, 1.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.00 ERA). Mahle and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Mahle's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels are 1-2-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost both.
Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Angels win (50.7%)
Rangers vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +106, and Texas is -124 playing at home.
Rangers vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Texas is +158 to cover the runline.
Rangers vs Angels Over/Under
- Rangers versus Angels on April 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.
- This year Texas has won four of six games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels are 7-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Los Angeles has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).
- The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-5-0 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Adolis Garcia has 11 hits and an OBP of .322, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .216 batting average and a slugging percentage of .412.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 84th in slugging.
- Josh Smith has hit one homers this season while driving in three runs. He's batting .342 this season and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .432.
- Smith brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Jonah Heim has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .270 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.
- Josh Jung is batting .407 with a .407 OBP and six RBI for Texas this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Kyren Paris is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .842 with an on-base percentage of .467.
- Mike Trout is hitting .196 with a double, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 135th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel has a .365 on-base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Angels.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .234 with a double, five home runs and four walks.
