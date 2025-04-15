Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (9-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | LAA: (+106)

TEX: (-124) | LAA: (+106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 2-0, 1.32 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-2, 5.00 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Tyler Mahle (2-0, 1.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.00 ERA). Mahle and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Mahle's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels are 1-2-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (50.7%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +106, and Texas is -124 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Texas is +158 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on April 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

This year Texas has won four of six games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 7-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Los Angeles has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has 11 hits and an OBP of .322, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .216 batting average and a slugging percentage of .412.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Josh Smith has hit one homers this season while driving in three runs. He's batting .342 this season and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .432.

Smith brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jonah Heim has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .270 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Josh Jung is batting .407 with a .407 OBP and six RBI for Texas this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .842 with an on-base percentage of .467.

Mike Trout is hitting .196 with a double, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 135th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .365 on-base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Angels.

Taylor Ward is hitting .234 with a double, five home runs and four walks.

