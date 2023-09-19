Raiders vs Steelers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL action on Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Raiders vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raiders win (53.1%)

Raiders vs Steelers Point Spread

The Raiders are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The Raiders are -102 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -120 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Raiders vs Steelers Over/Under

The over/under for the Raiders versus Steelers game on September 24 has been set at 43.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Raiders vs Steelers Moneyline

The Raiders vs Steelers moneyline has Las Vegas as a -158 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog on the road.

Raiders vs Steelers Betting Trends

The Raiders' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

The Raiders won once ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last season.

There were nine Las Vegas games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

The Steelers had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or greater, Pittsburgh went 3-4-1 last season.

There were seven Steelers games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Raiders vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LV: (-158) | PIT: (+134)

LV: (-158) | PIT: (+134) Spread: LV: -3 (-102) | PIT: +3 (-120)

LV: -3 (-102) | PIT: +3 (-120) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!