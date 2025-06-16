Rafael Devers vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds For This Weekend

Rafael Devers is on his way to the West Coast!

The Boston Red Sox traded DH Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The deal, finalized on June 15th, sends Devers to California in exchange for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, and two minor-league prospects.

Devers, a three-time All-Star, is batting .272 with 15 home runs this season, including a key homer in Boston’s 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday that sealed the sweep -- just before the trade was announced.

Coincidentally, the Red Sox and Giants are set to face off in a three-game series in San Francisco beginning Friday, June 20th.

FanDuel Sportsbook has rolled out Devers-specific betting markets for the upcoming series. Check out the latest odds and props below.

Devers to Hit 1+ Home Run

BOS vs. SFG Series Player to Hit 1+ Home Run (6/20/25 - 6/22/25) BOS vs. SFG Series Player to Hit 1+ Home Run (6/20/25 - 6/22/25) View more odds in Sportsbook

Devers to Hit 2+ Home Runs

BOS vs. SFG Series Player to Hit 2+ Home Runs (6/20/25 - 6/22/25) BOS vs. SFG Series Player to Hit 2+ Home Runs (6/20/25 - 6/22/25) View more odds in Sportsbook

Devers to Hit 3+ Home Runs

BOS vs. SFG Series Player to Hit 3+ Home Runs (6/20/25 - 6/22/25) BOS vs. SFG Series Player to Hit 3+ Home Runs (6/20/25 - 6/22/25) View more odds in Sportsbook

Be sure to check FanDuel Sportsbook for other betting odds, including the moneyline, spread, and a variety of player props, as game day approaches.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.