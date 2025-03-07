Radford vs Presbyterian Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 4 seed Radford Highlanders (19-12, 9-7 Big South) take on the No. 5 seed Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) in the Big South tournament Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Radford vs. Presbyterian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Before placing a wager on Friday's Radford-Presbyterian spread (Radford -3.5) or total (133.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Radford vs. Presbyterian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Radford is 16-13-0 ATS this season.

Presbyterian has compiled an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Presbyterian is 12-4 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Radford racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Highlanders own a better record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-8-0).

The Blue Hose have been better against the spread away (11-5-0) than at home (5-5-0) this year.

Radford has beaten the spread eight times in 16 conference games.

Against the spread in Big South action, Presbyterian is 10-6-0 this year.

Radford vs. Presbyterian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Radford has come away with 12 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Highlanders have a win-loss record of 9-2 when favored by -170 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Presbyterian has a 7-12 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.8% of those games).

The Blue Hose have a record of 7-9 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (43.8%).

Radford has an implied victory probability of 63% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Radford vs. Presbyterian Head-to-Head Comparison

Radford's +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 74 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 70 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Jarvis Moss paces Radford, averaging 13.3 points per game (481st in college basketball).

Presbyterian has a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 74.5 points per game, 162nd in college basketball, and is giving up 70.6 per contest to rank 141st in college basketball.

Kobe Stewart leads Presbyterian, putting up 15.1 points per game (254th in college basketball).

The Highlanders record 32.4 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Josiah Harris tops the Highlanders with 7.3 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball action).

The Blue Hose average 30.6 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball), compared to the 29.9 of their opponents.

Jaylen Peterson's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Blue Hose and rank 393rd in the nation.

Radford puts up 99.9 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball), while allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball).

The Blue Hose rank 94th in college basketball with 99.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 197th defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

