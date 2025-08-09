FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rachaad White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rachaad White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Rachaad White is the 43rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 24th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 148.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats

Check out White's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points148.67924
2025 Projected Fantasy Points106.412140

Rachaad White 2024 Game-by-Game

White accumulated 23.1 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 40 yards; 6 receptions, 71 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Commanders10.615310660106
Week 2@Lions2.31018011023
Week 3Broncos3.5617065035
Week 4Eagles8.41049032084
Week 5@Falcons6.61072033066
Week 7Ravens23.110400662111
Week 8Falcons10.7629065167

Rachaad White vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how White's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rachaad White1446133204.3
Bucky Irving2071,1228375.4
Baker Mayfield60378386.3
Sean Tucker50308256.2

