Rachaad White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Rachaad White is the 43rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 24th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 148.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats

Check out White's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 148.6 79 24 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 106.4 121 40

Rachaad White 2024 Game-by-Game

White accumulated 23.1 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 40 yards; 6 receptions, 71 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Commanders 10.6 15 31 0 6 6 0 106 Week 2 @Lions 2.3 10 18 0 1 1 0 23 Week 3 Broncos 3.5 6 17 0 6 5 0 35 Week 4 Eagles 8.4 10 49 0 3 2 0 84 Week 5 @Falcons 6.6 10 72 0 3 3 0 66 Week 7 Ravens 23.1 10 40 0 6 6 2 111 Week 8 Falcons 10.7 6 29 0 6 5 1 67 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rachaad White vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how White's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rachaad White 144 613 3 20 4.3 Bucky Irving 207 1,122 8 37 5.4 Baker Mayfield 60 378 3 8 6.3 Sean Tucker 50 308 2 5 6.2

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.