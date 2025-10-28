Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Tennessee Titans and their 17th-ranked pass defense (215.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Johnston for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and info for you below.

Quentin Johnston Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.02

60.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Johnston is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (77th overall), with 69.4 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has racked up 27.7 total fantasy points (9.2 per game), grabbing 14 balls (on 23 targets) for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnston has put up 49.5 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 23 passes on 40 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Johnston's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he put up 19.9 fantasy points by hauling in five passes (on seven targets) for 79 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Quentin Johnston's game versus the Washington Commanders in Week 5 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.9 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 40 yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

