Purdue vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten) on February 15, 2025 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on CBS.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Game time: 1:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (65.8%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Purdue-Wisconsin spread (Purdue -5.5) or over/under (148.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered 15 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 15-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Wisconsin covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (33.3%).

In home games, the Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Badgers have a lower winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than on the road (.750, 6-2-0).

Purdue's record against the spread in conference games is 11-3-0.

Wisconsin has covered the spread 10 times in 13 Big Ten games.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Boilermakers have won 13 of 14 games when listed as at least -230 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has put together a 3-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.5 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allows 68.9 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn ranks 36th in college basketball with a team-high 19 points per game.

Wisconsin puts up 81 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (126th in college basketball). It has a +265 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.1 points per game.

John Tonje's team-leading 18.6 points per game rank him 52nd in college basketball.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. They record 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 284th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 246th in college basketball play.

The Badgers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. They are pulling down 32.6 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6.

Steven Crowl is 356th in the country with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Badgers.

Purdue's 104 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 137th in college basketball.

The Badgers score 105.6 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while giving up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

