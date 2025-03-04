Purdue vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Mackey Arena, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (81.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Purdue (-10.5) versus Rutgers on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Rutgers has put together a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Purdue (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Rutgers (1-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Boilermakers have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (60%). They have covered nine times in 15 games when playing at home and six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Scarlet Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). On the road, it is .400 (4-6-0).

Purdue has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Rutgers is 9-9-0 this year.

Purdue vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (81.8%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers has gone 5-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.2% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 84.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue's +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.4 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per outing (123rd in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn ranks 27th in the nation with a team-high 19.6 points per game.

Rutgers scores 76.9 points per game (99th in college basketball) and concedes 76.5 (305th in college basketball) for a +12 scoring differential overall.

Dylan Harper's team-leading 19.3 points per game rank him 30th in college basketball.

The 29.3 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 323rd in the nation. Their opponents collect 28.4 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn is 319th in college basketball play with six rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Scarlet Knights are 170th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 their opponents average.

Ace Bailey is 129th in the country with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Scarlet Knights.

Purdue averages 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and allows 94.3 points per 100 possessions (207th in college basketball).

The Scarlet Knights rank 153rd in college basketball averaging 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 264th, allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!