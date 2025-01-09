Purdue vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

The Purdue Boilermakers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) on January 9, 2025 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Purdue vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (60.5%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Purdue-Rutgers spread (Purdue -1.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Purdue vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Rutgers has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (40%).

The Boilermakers owned the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they did in away games last season.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Against the spread, in conference action, Purdue is 3-1-0 this season.

Rutgers has won once against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Purdue vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those games.

This season, the Boilermakers have been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

Rutgers has lost all four of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Scarlet Knights have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer without earning a win.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 55.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. It is putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 129th in college basketball and is allowing 69.8 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 17.8 points per game ranks 70th in the country.

Rutgers outscores opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 109th in college basketball, and allowing 75.0 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and has a +48 scoring differential.

Dylan Harper's team-leading 21.1 points per game rank him ninth in the nation.

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 300th in the country. Their opponents record 30.1 per outing.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 267th in college basketball action.

The Scarlet Knights rank 162nd in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 their opponents average.

Ace Bailey leads the Scarlet Knights with 7.6 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball).

Purdue's 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 47th in college basketball, and the 93.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 169th in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 218th in college basketball.

