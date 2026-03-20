Purdue vs Queens College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers (27-8) and the No. 15 seed Queens Royals (21-13) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Queens Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Purdue vs. Queens Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (93.1%)

Before you wager on Friday's Purdue-Queens spread (Purdue -25.5) or total (162.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

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Purdue vs. Queens: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

Queens has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

As a 25.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Queens is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 25.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread (5-12-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

This season, the Royals are 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-11-0 ATS (.312).

Purdue vs. Queens: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with 20 wins in the 27 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Boilermakers this season with a -33333 moneyline set for this game.

Queens has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-9).

The Royals have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Queens Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +403 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. It is putting up 81.7 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball and is giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 70th in college basketball.

Braden Smith's 14.0 points per game lead Purdue and rank 404th in the nation.

Queens puts up 84.9 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 82.9 per outing (353rd in college basketball). It has a +66 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Nasir Mann's 13.4 points per game leads Queens and ranks 502nd in the country.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 120th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 26.1 their opponents pull down per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 8.5 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball play).

The Royals grab 31.0 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball), compared to the 31.4 of their opponents.

Mann is 327th in college basketball with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Royals.

Purdue averages 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and allows 94.8 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball).

The Royals' 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in college basketball, and the 103.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 345th in college basketball.

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