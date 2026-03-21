Purdue vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers (28-8) take on the No. 7 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-8) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Enterprise Center at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Purdue vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (68.8%)

Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite against Miami (FL) on Sunday and the over/under is set at 147.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

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Purdue vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Miami (FL) is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 9-12 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hurricanes have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than on the road (.800, 8-2-0).

Purdue vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in 21, or 75%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Boilermakers have a win-loss record of 17-2 when favored by -319 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Miami (FL) has won 54.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-5).

The Hurricanes have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 76.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.3 points scored per game and 70.4 points allowed last year, Purdue was 82nd in the nation offensively and 126th on defense.

Purdue collected 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 28.2 boards last season, ranking 300th and 28th, respectively, in the nation.

Purdue was 42nd in the country in assists (15.9 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Purdue was 62nd in the nation in committing them (9.9 per game) last year. It was 176th in forcing them (11.3 per game).

Miami (FL)'s defensive performance was eighth-worst in the nation last season with 80.6 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more effective, putting up 74.0 points per game (167th-ranked in college basketball).

Miami (FL) grabbed 29.2 rebounds per game (325th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Miami (FL) delivered 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) was 87th in the country with 10.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 312th with 9.9 forced turnovers per game.

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