Purdue vs Marshall Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 23

The Purdue Boilermakers (4-1) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) on November 23, 2024 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Marshall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Marshall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (98.6%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Purdue-Marshall spread (Purdue -19.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Purdue vs. Marshall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue went 22-17-0 ATS last season.

Marshall won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Boilermakers had an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they did on the road last year.

Last season, the Thundering Herd were 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Purdue vs. Marshall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue went 28-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Boilermakers played as a moneyline favorite of -4545 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Marshall was underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.

The Thundering Herd were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Purdue's implied win probability is 97.8%.

Purdue vs. Marshall Head-to-Head Comparison

The 35.2 rebounds per game the Thundering Herd averaged ranked 48th in the nation. Their opponents grabbed 35.3 per contest.

The Thundering Herd ranked 299th in college basketball with 89.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 190th in college basketball defensively with 93.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

