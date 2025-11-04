Purdue vs Evansville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Evansville Purple Aces begin their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 4, 2025, taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Evansville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Evansville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (98.5%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Purdue-Evansville spread (Purdue -32.5) or total (147.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Purdue vs. Evansville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Evansville compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Boilermakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (10-6-0) last season than they did in road affairs (6-5-0).

Against the spread, the Purple Aces performed better at home (8-7-0) than away (7-8-0) last season.

Purdue vs. Evansville Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Purdue was the 82nd-ranked squad in the nation (77.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 126th (70.4 points allowed per game).

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds conceded, Purdue was 300th and 28th in the country, respectively, last season.

Purdue was 42nd in the country in assists (15.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Purdue was 62nd in the country in committing them (9.9 per game) last season. It was 176th in forcing them (11.3 per game).

Evansville put up just 66.0 points per game (13th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played more consistently on defense, where it allowed 70.7 points per game (137th-ranked).

Evansville pulled down 29.3 rebounds per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (274th-ranked).

Last year Evansville ranked 250th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.6 per game.

With 11.3 turnovers per game, Evansville was 201st in college basketball. It forced 10.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 250th in college basketball.

