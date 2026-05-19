Premier League Title Odds: Arsenal in Control Over Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City keep slugging it out for the 2025-26 Premier League title.

Entering today's Manchester City-Bournemouth clash, what do the EPL title odds look like?

All soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

EPL Title Odds: Arsenal and Manchester City

As of May 19th, here are the Premier League title odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's Premier League odds:

Arsenal: -850

-850 Manchester City: +490

If Manchester City lose or draw at Bournemouth today, Arsenal win the league title. If City beat the Cherries, the title race will come down to the EPL Final Day.

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