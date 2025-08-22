2 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Women's US Open

We're closing in on the end of August, and that means it's time to shift our gaze to the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.

The main draws were unveiled on Thursday, and US Open odds are up on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets stand out before the first round gets underway on Sunday?

You can also check out our 2025 US Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Betting Picks for the 2025 Women's US Open

Aryna Sabalenka holds a commanding lead in the WTA rankings, leading world No. 2 Iga Swiatek by over 3000 points. While Swiatek enters this tournament in great form and is a deserving +240 favorite, my lean is to take the slightly longer odds we're getting to back Sabalenka.

Sabalenka continues to be the most consistent female competitor in tennis majors, and it's not even close. Dating back to the 2022 US Open, Sabalenka has made at least the semifinals in 10 of the 11 Grand Slams she's participated in.

Despite all her success, it's been a frustrating 2025 campaign for Sabalenka as she reached the final at both the Australian Open and French Open but failed to finish the deal in both.

However, all three of her Grand Slam titles have come on hard courts, including last year's US Open, so this is the right event to cross the finish line and cap off the season with her fourth career major title. Since 2023, she's an absurd 33-2 in hard-court majors.

Over the last 52 weeks on hard courts, not only did Sabalenka win the 2024 US Open, but she took home titles at 2024 Wuhan, 2025 Brisbane, and 2025 Miami. In addition to being the 2025 Australian Open finalist, she finished runner-up at Indian Wells, too. Overall, she's gone 43-8 in this sample for an 84.3% win rate, and she ranks first in Tennis Abstract's hard court Elo ratings.

At this time last year, Sabalenka's odds were as short as +225 to win the 2024 US Open. Getting longer odds to back the defending champion a year later looks like nice value.

Since taking a year off and returning to the tour in 2024, Naomi Osaka has struggled to regain the form that led to four major titles from 2018-2021. Over the last seven Grand Slams, she's failed to make it past the third round in any of them.

Perhaps she's finally ready to make a deep run. Earlier this month, Osaka reached the Canadian Open final, defeating quality opponents in Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina, and Clara Tauson along the way. While she would ultimately fall to potential rising star Victoria Mboko in three sets, this is arguably the best string of matches we've seen from Osaka all season.

This coincides with her making a coaching change ahead of that tournament, further suggesting that we could have a revitalized Osaka coming into the US Open.

Hard courts have always been by far Osaka's best surface, too. All four of her major titles have come on hard courts, and all seven career titles have also come on hard courts. Over the last 52 weeks, Osaka has a solid 20-8 record on the surface (71.4% win rate), and she's cracked the top 20 in hard court Elo rating, per Tennis Abstract.

Just as importantly as all this, Osaka has finally been gifted a good draw, a breath of fresh air after repeatedly running into strong opponents early in majors.

Osaka is in Coco Gauff's section, meaning she'll avoid both Swiatek and Sabalenka until the semis, and Gauff is looking mightly vulnerable these days. Gauff bowed out in the first round at Wimbledon, and her serve has completely abandoned her, causing her to fire her coach mere days before the US Open, which is questionable timing.

And while Madison Keys and Karolina Muchova could be tricky opponents in this section, Keys is coming off an unremarkable summer, and Muchova hasn't found any consistency since returning from her latest injury in May.

In all, Osaka's rising form and potential slate of opponents could be exactly what she needs to regain the confidence that once made her a perennial contender at the US Open. At these odds, we should be willing to take the plunge to find out if she's back.

