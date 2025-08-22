2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Fever on Friday 8/22/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Fever

The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever meet for their first official regular-season game tonight. They did match up in the Commissioner's Cup Final -- a game which did not count toward the regular season standings. The Fever won that one on the road despite Caitlin Clark missing the game and Napheesa Collier being active. Clark remains out, but 'Phee has also been sidelined in recent weeks.

Collier is questionable tonight after missing the previous six games. Her ultimate status will likely determine the closing line here, but I'm interested in taking the home Fever to cover regardless.

For one, we've seen a shorthanded Indiana team beat Minnesota already once this season -- when the stakes were higher and the Lynx were healthier. The Fever didn't just beat the Lynx; they handed them a 16-point loss -- their worst loss of the season.

Indiana shot well in that game, but they only made 8 threes in total. They also lost the turnover battle yet still downed Minnesota 74-59.

I wouldn't expect the Fever defense -- rated just seventh since the All-Star Break -- to hold Minnesota's league-leading offense to 59 points again, but it certainly doesn't hurt that the Lynx are on the second leg of a back-to-back. They lost at Atlanta, 75-73, last night. That marked their second consecutive loss -- the first time all season the Lynx have lost back-to-back games.

Still, the Fever have been better defensively at home, permitting just 79.8 points and a 42.8% field goal percentage in their last 10 games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Only one of those previous 10 home games ended with Indiana losing by 7 or more points.

Having not played since Sunday, this isn't a spot to fade Indiana in their building. And while their +225 moneyline odds aren't quiet as enticing given Napheesa Collier's murky status, I'm still comfortable taking Indiana to cover seven on their home floor.

Indiana's dealt with several injuries this season, but one of their most stable forces has been Aliyah Boston. The third-year post has taken another step forward this season, posting career-best point (15.2) and assist (3.6) averages. She's rocking her personal best assist-to-turnover ratio, too, despite also clearing a 20% usage rate for the first time in the W.

Boston's playmaking has been a steady development all year, and she continues to put up strong rebounding totals. That all-around production has translated to a combined 27.1 points + rebounds + assists (PRA), yet her PRA line tonight is set at just 25.5.

That's a mark Boston has cleared in 60% of all games this season. In 22 games without Caitlin Clark, Boston's gone over 25.5 PRA 13 times.

Her hit rates for this prop in both splits show value relative to the -118 odds (54.1% implied probability) to go over 25.5 tonight.

Boston proved more than capable of doing just that when Napheesa Collier was active, notching 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists when these sides met in the Commissioner's Cup. That should give us some confidence in her capacity to go over this prop even if Collier returns tonight.

But if she remains out, Boston will be in even better shape. The Lynx have been noticeably weaker at the rim without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. They've allowed a 64% at-rim field goal percentage with Collier off the floor -- a mark which would rank sixth-worst in the W. With Collier on the floor, their 57.8% opponent rim field goal percentage would lead the league.

Similarly, the Lynx have allowed more than 3 additional assists per 100 possessions in Phee's off minutes compared to when she's on the court.

This is a prop which has legs regardless of whether the Lynx are healthy tonight but could become even more of a value should Napheesa Collier continue to sit.

