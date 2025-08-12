Best Premier League Futures Bets: Golden Boot, Relegation and Man United Prediction

The English Premier League is ready to rock for another campaign, with the 2025-26 season kicking off on Friday.

That makes now a great time to dive into EPL futures markets via the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets make sense for the coming season? Let's dig in.

Best EPL Futures Bets for 2025-26

A year ago, Erling Haaland was a -145 favorite in this market, and I recommended fading him. That ended up being the right call as Haaland -- hampered by a floundering City squad around him -- finished third in the Golden Boot race, seven goals behind winner Mohamed Salah.

But this year, we're getting Haaland at plus-money, and I'm happy to back his EPL Golden Boot odds at this number.

In his first two seasons in the EPL, Haaland bagged 36 and 27 goals en route to back-to-back Golden Boots. He was the exclamation point for a free-flowing City attack, one that averaged 95 league goals per year over that two-season stretch.

In 2024-25, City fell apart, done in by injuries and an aging squad. That led to Pep Guardiola's bunch netting just 72 goals, a significant drop from Haaland's first two campaigns. The knock-on effect was fewer chances for Haaland, who ended up with only 22 goals despite making 31 EPL starts (two more than the year prior).

I think last season will end up being the outlier for City's goal-scoring output. I definitely have concerns about City's ability to prevent goals at the other end, especially with Rodri suffering another injury, but going forward, City can get back to what we're accustomed to.

The January addition of Omar Marmoush last season proved to be an excellent pickup as the Egyptian attacker quickly became one of City's best players. A roster containing Marmoush, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Savinho (if he doesn't go to Spurs) means Haaland will almost always be surrounded by top-notch pieces and playmakers. City also added attack-minded full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, who tallied seven assists for Wolves last season.

In the Club World Cup, City's attack was superb, scoring 16 times across four matches, and it's not like they beat up on only little guys, putting five past Juventus and scoring three time on a solid Al-Hilal team.

Haaland is one of the best and most lethal goal-scorers in the world. Through three seasons in England, he's netted an astounding 85 EPL goals in 93 starts. City's drop in goals last year drug down his numbers, but if City's attack rebounds, which I expect it to, Haaland could be staring at his third Golden Boot.

Plus, him being on penalties is a big positive and is something that may not be the case for some of the other Golden Boot favorites. Viktor Gyokeres (+600) and Alexander Isak (+650) -- assuming Isak eventually gets his move to Liverpool -- might not be on pens. If Isak goes to Merseyside, he and Salah (+700) may end up cannibalizing each other, leading to lower goal-scoring numbers for each. That could wind up being a big deal in the Golden Boot race.

In my eyes -- as scary as this is to say -- there are reasons for optimism with Manchester United this season.

United have had a big summer, spending huge money to upgrade their attack. They've brought in all of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in deals that total around €225 million combined. United entered this offseason with a lot of needs. They haven't filled all of them, but they should definitely be better in attack.

Of course, we've seen United splash cash a lot over the last decade, and it hasn't led to much. But Mbeumo and Cunha are proven EPL producers while Sesko is a high-upside 22-year-old striker who has scored at least 13 Bundesliga goals in two straight years. Those three should be instant upgrades for a United attack that mustered only 44 goals from 52.6 expected goals (xG) last season, per FBRef's xG model.

Another reason to be bullish on United this season is that the league is pretty wide open outside of the top four -- who will likely be Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in some order.

Newcastle (-135 to be top six), Aston Villa (+140) and Spurs (+170) figure to be United's chief competition for a top-six place. Newcastle and Villa were miles better than United last season, but Newcastle have had a nightmare summer -- with it looking like star striker Alexander Isak is departing -- while Villa have done very little business. As for Spurs, they were about as bad as United last season and just lost key creative piece James Maddison to a knee injury.

Plus, unlike all of those other teams we've just touched on (including the assumed top four), Manchester United have no European commitments this season. That was one of the big reasons I liked Newcastle to finish in the top six last year as the lack of European matches means fewer games and less travel, which can add up throughout the season, especially with several of the EPL teams likely to make deep runs in their European competition.

United have a difficult schedule to open the year, facing Arsenal, City, Chelsea and Liverpool over their first eight league matches, so there's a chance the best time to bet United in this market will end up being after that stretch. But as unsettling as it may be to back Manchester United after how bad things got last season, I like them to make the top six this year.

In each of the last two seasons, all three promoted sides ended up getting sent right back down. This season, I think we'll see at least one of the newcomers avoid relegation as Wolves and Brentford could be ripe for the drop. Both Wolves and the Bees are +300 to be relegated, and between the two, I think Wolves are the better bet to go down.

Wolves have been flirting with relegation in recent seasons. In each of the past two years, Wolves have ranked 17th in xG differential, and they let a lot of talent depart this summer as three players -- Nelson Semedo, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Matheus Cunha -- who made at least 29 league starts for Wolves last campaign are no longer in the building.

Cunha and Aït-Nouri were two of Wolves best players, with Cunha racking up 15 goals and six assists while Aït-Nouri had four goals and seven assists from the left-back position. Jhon Arias (winger), Fer López (winger) and David Møller Wolfe (left-back) have been added to Wolves squad in an effort to fill those shoes, but the production from Cunha and Aït-Nouri will be tough to replace.

And it's not just the attack that's a worry as Wolves conceded the fourth-most goals in the league (69) last season.

All in all, Wolves come into the campaign with big-time concerns at both ends of the pitch, and even with Aït-Nouri and Cunha in the team a year ago, this was a side that finished 16th. Points should be very hard to come by for Wolves this season, and these +300 odds are appealing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.