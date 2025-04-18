Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 33

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 33

Wolves at Manchester United (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

Manchester United are coming off a wild Thursday win over Lyon in the Europa League, one where United scored three times in seven minutes late to win 5-4. While that result keeps the Red Devils' Champions League hopes alive for next season, it could end up hurting United on Sunday.

There are normal rest advantages, and then there are significant rest advantages -- Wolves have the latter.

United's win over Lyon went an extra 30 minutes and was a roller-coaster of emotions. United had so much on the line, and the gas tank could be drained. Conversely, they will have very little on the line in this Sunday EPL matchup. Wolves, meanwhile, have been off since last Sunday. They've played three matches in April while United have played five.

Plus, it's not like United are that much better than Wolves regardless of any rest scenarios. United have lost or drawn 10 of their 16 home league matches this season and fell by a 2-0 score at Wolves in the reverse fixture.

I like Wolves to be able to get a draw Sunday at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest at Tottenham (3 p.m. ET Monday)

The matchweek concludes with a fun Monday clash between Forest and Spurs.

If someone told me before the year that when these two sides met in April, one would be in 4th and the other in 15th, I'd be impressed that Tottenham was in the top four. Instead, it's flipped as Forest have been one of the big stories of the season while Spurs -- due in large part to injuries -- have underwhelmed in a big way.

I think this match sets up pretty well for Forest, which puts me on Gibbs-White to place a shot on target.

Forest are at their best when they can soak up pressure and hit teams on the counter. They should have chances to do that at Tottenham as Spurs will likely see the majority of the ball and have been extremely vulnerable defensively this season, permitting the fourth-most expected goals in EPL play (52.8 through 32 matches).

In addition to that, Spurs are at a rest disadvantage as they just played Thursday night in Germany in the Europa League while Forest have been off since last weekend.

Gibbs-White has 12 combined goals plus assists in 28 EPL starts this season. He had an assist and one shot on target at home versus Spurs earlier this campaign. While I'm intrigued by Gibbs-White to score or assist at +135, I prefer to take him to get one shot on target at -130.

