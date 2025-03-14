Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 29

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 29

Brighton at Manchester City (11 a.m. ET Saturday)

Manchester City are -155 moneyline favorites at home Saturday versus Brighton. This is a huge match in the top-four battle. As crazy as it sounds, if City don't start putting some points on the board, they could miss out on next season's Champions League.

My favorite bet for this match is Phil Foden to score or assist at -105.

Foden's season kind of sums up what we've seen from City this year. After Foden won the EPL Player of the Year a campaign ago, his form has cratered in 2024-25 as he's totaled only seven goals and two assists in 18 league starts. He notched 27 combined goals plus assists in 33 EPL starts last year.

Brighton are a friendly enough matchup as they've conceded the 10th-most expected goals (xG) in the league, per FBRef's xG model, including the seventh-most xG away from home (22.5 in 14 matches).

City mustered 2.1 xG at Brighton earlier this season, and they are -210 to score at least twice on Saturday. With Foden a main corner taker for City, I like him to contribute to a goal.

Manchester United at Leicester City (3 p.m. ET Sunday)

Six points from safety, Leicester are running out of time in their bid to stay in the top flight. A home match against a team in 14th is surely a spot where the Foxes will believe they can get at least a point, and I like them to do just that.

These two sides have met three times already this season -- once in the league, once in the EFL Cup and once in the FA Cup -- with each match coming at Old Trafford. While Manchester United won all three times, two of the matches were very tight. The league meeting is the only match we have xG numbers for, and United won the xG battle 0.8-0.6 in that one. The EFL Cup clash was a 5-2 thrashing, but in the FA Cup, Leicester fell in a hard-fought 2-1 affair.

United are the slightly better side -- something the results and league table back up -- but there's not a big gap between these two teams. Plus, Leicester being at home Sunday should help.

Another thing working in Leicester's favor is that United just played on Thursday night in the Europa League while Leicester have been off since last Sunday.

I'm expecting a close match, and while I'm intrigued by Leicester's +350 moneyline odds, I prefer to take the Foxes in the double-chance market.

