Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

NHL action on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

Nashville Predators (22-32-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-32-4)

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-138) Kraken (+115) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (51.4%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -225.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

Predators versus Kraken, on March 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Kraken reveal Nashville as the favorite (-138) and Seattle as the underdog (+115) on the road.

