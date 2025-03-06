NHL
Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
NHL action on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Kraken Game Info
- Nashville Predators (22-32-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-32-4)
- Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-138)
|Kraken (+115)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (51.4%)
Predators vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -225.
Predators vs Kraken Over/Under
- Predators versus Kraken, on March 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Predators vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Kraken reveal Nashville as the favorite (-138) and Seattle as the underdog (+115) on the road.