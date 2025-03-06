FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

NHL action on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (22-32-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-32-4)
  • Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-138)Kraken (+115)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (51.4%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -225.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Predators versus Kraken, on March 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Kraken reveal Nashville as the favorite (-138) and Seattle as the underdog (+115) on the road.

