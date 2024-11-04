menu item
Predators vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Predators vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 4

The Nashville Predators will face the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Kings Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (4-6-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-140)Kings (+116)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (59.7%)

Predators vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -220.

Predators vs Kings Over/Under

  • The Predators-Kings matchup on November 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Predators vs Kings Moneyline

  • Nashville is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +116 underdog on the road.

