Preakness Heart of Honor Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Heart of Honor will be making their Triple Crown debut this Saturday. Let's take a look at the horse's race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Heart of Honor Preakness Odds and Post Position

Heart of Honor's Preakness morning line odds are 12-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Heart of Honor Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Jamie Osborne was a jockey himself in the 90's before transitioning to trainer. His most successful horse has been Toast of New York, who placed 2nd in the 2014 Breeder's Cup Classic.

The trainer's daughter, Saffie Osborne, will be jockeying Heart of Honor. This will be her first start in the U.S. In 2024, she became the first woman to win a race at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Heart of Honor Race History

This horse has been dominant on the Meydan Racecourse; most notably, placing 2nd in the UAE Derby.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish 4/5/25 Meydan Racecourse UAE Derby Sponsored By Jumeirah (Gr. 2) 2 2/21/25 Meydan Racecourse Al Bastakiya Presented By DP World 2 1/24/25 Meydan Racecourse UAE Two Thousand Guineas Presented By Longines (Gr. 3) 2 1/10/25 Meydan Racecourse Allowance 1 12/6/24 Meydan Racecourse Conditions 1 10/21/24 Southwell Novice Weight For Age 2

Heart of Honor Preakness Prediction and Pick

Heart of Honor has never finished worse than second place and even earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby—though Osbourne opted out due to travel logistics. In short, this horse has proven to be both consistent and competitive, and at 12-1 odds, it presents an intriguing opportunity for bettors.

Check out FanDuel TV's coverage of the Heart of Honor and the Osbourne family here:

