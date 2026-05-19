PokerStars Big Game On Tour Season 3: Loose Cannon Stuns the Pros in High-Stakes Debut

PokerStars' iconic high-stakes format returns for a third season, and a Canadian entrepreneur with a philanthropist's heart just turned the table on some of poker's biggest names.

The Big Game On Tour (BGOT) has long been one of poker television's most compelling formats, drop an unknown player into a seat full of seasoned professionals, give them $50,000 of someone else's money, and let the cameras roll. Season 3 kicked off on May 17, 2026, and the show wasted no time delivering everything that makes it appointment viewing.

Produced by PokerStars and broadcast weekly on the PokerStars YouTube channel, the series pits a rotating cast of elite poker talent against celebrity guests and one pivotal wildcard: the Loose Cannon. The concept is beautifully simple, an amateur player wins their seat through a competition, receives a $50,000 stake, and keeps any profit they earn over 150 hands. If the action on screen inspires you to get in the game yourself, PokerStars is available via FanDuel with a welcome offer for new players, only available in PA, MI & NJ. In theory, the sensible play is to wait for premium holdings and avoid confrontation. Season 3's Loose Cannon, Andy Taylor of Toronto, Canada, had other ideas entirely.

A Lineup Built for Drama

The show has always understood that the best poker television isn't just about the cards, it's about the characters around the table. Season 3 assembled one of its most compelling casts yet, blending world-class professionals with a celebrity making his televised poker debut.

Season 3, Table Lineup AT Andy Taylor Loose Cannon · Entrepreneur & Nonprofit Founder, Toronto JK Jason Koon PokerStars Ambassador · High-Stakes Veteran SD Shaun Deeb Reigning WSOP Player of the Year · 2× POY MB Matt Berkey Cash Game Specialist · Solve for Why Founder RS Randy "3Coin" Sadler Poker Personality & Recreational Player SO Sean "Suga" O'Malley UFC Bantamweight Champion · Poker Debutant

Commentary duties for this opening episode were handled by the long-running duo of James Hartigan and Joe Stapleton, though notably for the last time together, as Stapleton has departed PokerStars to join the WSOP broadcast team. Their chemistry gave the episode a bittersweet energy that longtime viewers will feel.

The Loose Cannon Who Came to Play

Andy Taylor earned his seat by winning a competition at Resorts World Las Vegas. Off the felt, he runs a property maintenance business and a nonprofit supporting young athletes in Toronto, two pursuits that might suggest a measured, patient personality. At the poker table, Taylor was anything but passive.

Where most Loose Cannons adopt a "wait for the nuts" strategy, understandable given that the staked money isn't theirs to lose, Taylor engaged aggressively across the first 26 hands. He ran successful semi-bluffs, forced folds from experienced players, and wasn't afraid to put chips in the middle in tough spots. The result was the largest stack at the table by the end of Episode 1.

Most Loose Cannons play anything but loose. Taylor tore up that script from the opening hand. - PokerNews, May 17, 2026

Key Hands from Episode 1

The first episode across 26 hands produced several memorable moments that set the tone for the season:

♠ Hand of the Episode, Taylor vs O'Malley On a board reading 10♠ K♥ 3♣ A♠ 4♥, UFC star Sean O'Malley held K♣ 10♣ for two pair, a strong holding. The Loose Cannon, however, had rivered the nuts with Q♦ J♥ for a Broadway straight. O'Malley showed commendable discipline, keeping the pot to $22,000 when it could have been far more damaging. Taylor scooped the pot and the praise.

Taylor also demonstrated the boldness that defined his session by executing a successful semi-bluff with an open-ended straight draw and five-high on the turn in a four-way pot, forcing two-time WSOP Player of the Year Shaun Deeb to lay down pocket queens. The hand encapsulated everything that makes a good Loose Cannon performance: courage, reading the table, and impeccable timing. He closed out the episode by flopping the nut straight in a $16,900 pot.

Not every moment went Taylor's way. He ran into the superior experience of Koon and Berkey in several spots, making correct folds under pressure, a sign that his game, while aggressive, isn't reckless. The balance between controlled aggression and disciplined laydowns is what separates interesting Loose Cannon runs from short ones.

Sean O'Malley: From the Octagon to the Felt

The UFC's Bantamweight Champion made his televised poker debut in Season 3, having recently taken up the game as a hobby. O'Malley had previously sparred with poker content creator Frankie C, hinting at a genuine enthusiasm for the game that extends beyond a one-off celebrity cameo.

His first episode was a learning experience in the financial sense, down $20,300 after 26 hands, but he showed composure and restraint that many celebrity guests lack at the table. The hand against Taylor, where he correctly kept the pot manageable with two pair on a dangerous board, showed real poker instinct. "Suga Sean" will be one to watch as the season progresses.

Episode 1 Results

Profit / Loss after 26 Hands Andy Taylor (Loose Cannon) +$21,600 Jason Koon +$17,100 Shaun Deeb +$2,400 Randy "3Coin" Sadler - Matt Berkey - Sean O'Malley −$20,300

Taylor's opening stack of $50,000 grew to $71,600 after Episode 1, putting him firmly in profit territory before the halfway point of his allotted 150 hands. Koon and Deeb were the only other players in the black.

The Bigger Picture: A Show That Endures

The Big Game On Tour has featured an impressive roster of names across its history, Phil Hellmuth, Jennifer Tilly, Antonio Esfandiari, NFL legend Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, and sports media personality Nick Wright among them. Each season finds a way to balance poker credibility with crossover appeal, and Season 3 is no different.

The format's genius is its tension: the Loose Cannon is always one bad session away from giving back everything. Taylor has $71,600 and roughly 124 hands remaining. The question isn't whether the professionals will try to take it, they will. The question is whether Taylor's bold approach can survive the pressure.

Season 3 Schedule

Streaming Schedule, PokerStars YouTube EP 1 Sunday, May 17 Aired EP 2 Sunday, May 24 Upcoming EP 3 Sunday, May 31 Upcoming EP 4 Sunday, June 7 Upcoming EP 5, Finale Sat, June 14 Upcoming

New episodes drop every Sunday through to the season finale on June 14, all available free on the PokerStars YouTube channel. Whether you're a seasoned grinder or a casual fan drawn in by O'Malley's celebrity, Season 3 of the Big Game On Tour has something worth watching, and after Episode 1, plenty of reason to come back.