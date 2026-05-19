MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday May 19, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Braxton Garrett Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Ceddanne Rafaela 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Matt Chapman to Record an RBI

Looking for the best MLB player props today? We're breaking down three targets worth considering at FanDuel Sportsbook, including a strikeout prop for Braxton Garrett, a multi-outcome play on Ceddanne Rafaela, and a plus-money RBI bet on Matt Chapman. Let's dig in.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Braves vs. Marlins, 4:11 p.m. ET

Braxton Garrett - Strikeouts Braxton Garrett Over May 19 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Seeing how Braxton Garrett's last start went, there's definitely some risk in this recommendation, but this plus-money over is my favorite K prop today.

Garrett's first start of the season -- and his first since coming back from injury -- was a hot mess as he recorded only four outs and struggled mightily with control, issuing five free passes. However, three of his four outs were punchouts, and Garrett has consistently shown good swing-and-miss upside in his career.

In 2023, his last full season, Garrett recorded a 23.7% strikeout rate and 11.2% swinging-strike rate. In the minors this year as he was working his way back, Garrett notched a 14.0% swinging-strike rate.

The Atlanta Braves are a scary matchup because they can mash. But they'll also likely have two lefties among their first six hitters, and if Garrett can find the strikezone -- unlike his past outings -- he has the stuff to generate at least five Ks.

Red Sox vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Ceddanne Rafaela -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ceddanne Rafaela is in a sublime spot today against lefty Bailey Falter.

Falter has surrendered a 5.18 SIERA since the start of 2025, with a lowly 7.5% swinging-strike rate in that time. Righties got to him for 1.43 homers per nine and a 43.8% fly-ball rate a year ago.

Rafaela is off to a strong start this campaign, racking up a .352 wOBA. He's absolutely killing it against LHPs, producing a .484 wOBA and 57.1% hard-hit rate in the split.

Although the Boston Red Sox have really struggled on offense this season, they're listed at -150 odds to go over 3.5 runs today. Rafaela can get in on the fun, and I like this market because there are several paths for him to cash.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Matt Chapman +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson is showing reverse splits, and that makes him a nice matchup for Matt Chapman.

Nelson is allowing 2.11 homers per nine, a 61.8% fly-ball rate and .344 wOBA to righty bats so far this season.

Chapman is having a rough season, struggling to a .274 wOBA. But he'll get going eventually. This is a veteran with a strong track record who had a .338 wOBA and 48 dingers across 2024-2025.

The Giants are -154 to go over 3.5 runs today, and with Chapman hitting fourth, hopefully he'll have some chances to drive in a run.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.