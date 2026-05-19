Best MLB NRFI Bets May 19: No Run First Inning Picks for Brewers, Yankees and More

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Blue Jays vs. Yankees NRFI

Reds vs. Phillies NRFI

Red Sox vs. Royals NRFI

Tuesday's full MLB slate delivers four appealing No Run First Inning prop bet opportunities, headlined by two of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game. Here is the complete first-inning analysis for our NRFI picks for May 19, 2026.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick: Blue Jays vs. Yankees — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) vs. Will Warren (Yankees)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 19 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dylan Cease's first-inning profile is the second-best NRFI anchor on Tuesday's board, and his K/9 currently stands at 12.9, while Warren has solid strikeout numbers of his own with an 11.2 K/9.

Cease's four-seam fastball at 96-97 mph is at its maximum deception in the opening frame before New York's lineup has any timing reference for his release point. His front-door sinkers against left-handed batters at 96-97 mph have been a huge weapon for early strikes — and the Yanks feature multiple lefty hitters in the top of the order who will face Cease's most devastating pitch in the first inning cold.

The Yankees' aggressive early-count approach, while productive for home runs, also makes them susceptible to quick first-inning outs against elite starters

Warren counters for New York with his own 11.2 K/9. The Blue Jays' lineup is just 21st in wOBA for the year and working through an injury-depleted roster. Warren should be able to put up a zero in the first.

NRFI Pick: Reds vs. Phillies — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) vs. Jesus Luzardo (Phillies)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 19 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns' first-inning profile is the structural foundation of this NRFI pick, and his 2026 dominance makes him one of the most reliable NRFI anchors in the National League.

Burns has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight of nine outings this season, carrying a 1.87 ERA. His four-seam fastball at 100-102 mph is at peak velocity and maximum deception in the first frame before Philadelphia's lineup has any game-day calibration on his release point.

The Phillies' lineup, while boasting some big names, is just 23rd in wOBA this season and may be without Kyle Schwarber (illness), which would remove a big first-inning power threat.

Jesus Luzardo counters for Philadelphia with a 5.07 ERA this season — numbers that reflect mid-inning struggles rather than a systemic first-inning problem. Luzardo's fastball-slider combination can be filthy when he's on, and he has a gaudy 14.7% swinging-strike rate this season, showing an elite ability to miss bats. Facing a Cincy offense that is 21st in wOBA, Luzardo can throw up a zero in the first.

NRFI Pick: Red Sox vs. Royals — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) vs. Bailey Falter (Royals)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 19 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ranger Suarez carries a 17.1-inning scoreless streak into Tuesday's start in Kansas City, and his first-inning profile in 2026 has been particularly dominant even when his full-game totals have been inconsistent. Suarez owns a 2.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 44.1 innings. His four-seam fastball-changeup combination has been on point of late, and his sinker generates weak groundball contact that clears innings quickly.

The Royals' first-inning profile directly supports the NRFI as they're 22nd in wOBA.

Bailey Falter facing Boston is the scarier side of this NRFI, but Boston's offense is 27th in wOBA and is still sans Roman Anthony, maybe their best bat.

It doesn't hurt that the wind is blowing in today in KC.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best NRFI picks for May 19, 2026? The three best NRFI bets on Tuesday's slate are: Blue Jays vs. Yankees (Cease vs. Warren), Reds vs. Phillies (Burns vs. Luzardo), and Red Sox vs. Royals (Suarez vs. Falter). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.