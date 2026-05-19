OG Anunoby Hamstring Injury: Is Anunoby Playing Today in Game 1 Versus the Cavs?

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers open their Eastern Conference Finals series today as the Knicks host Game 1.

Is OG Anunoby playing tonight for New York?

NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

OG Anunoby Injury Update for Today, ECF Game 1

Anunoby is listed as probable for tonight's Game 1.

Knicks are listing OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) as probable for Game 1 of the ECF tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/F4hZlD5VD7 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 18, 2026

The Knicks are home favorites over the Cavs in Game 1.

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

