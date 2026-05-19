3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets May 19: Misiorowski & Cease Lead Tuesday's Top Picks

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Jacob Misiorowski Over 7.5 Strikeouts — Brewers at Cubs

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 Strikeouts — Blue Jays at Yankees

Chase Burns Over 6.5 Strikeouts — Reds at Phillies

Tuesday's 14-game MLB slate is headlined by one of the best individual pitching days of the entire 2026 season. The two MLB strikeout leaders — Jacob Misiorowski and Dylan Cease — are getting the ball, and each represents a compelling over strikeout prop. In addition to that, Chase Burns continues his elite sophomore campaign against the Phillies.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Jacob Misiorowski Over 7.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet — Brewers at Cubs

Jacob Misiorowski - Strikeouts Jacob Misiorowski Over May 19 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacob Misiorowski is a dominant strikeout pitcher. Misiorowski is tied for the MLB lead in strikeouts with 80, and his 39.6% strikeout rate and 14.12 K/9 each lead the majors among qualified starters. He's cut his walk rate by three percentage points this year, yielding a 31.2% strikeout-minus-walk rate that is the best in the major leagues.

He has struck out at least eight batters in each of his last five starts to tie Ben Sheets for the second-longest such streak in Brewers history. Against the Yankees, Misiorowski had 10 pitches go at least 103 mph and had three pitches of 103.6 mph, the highest velocity any starter has reached since pitch tracking began in 2008.

The matchup against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field boosts his outlook. The Cubs carry a lineup with multiple strikeout-prone right-handed hitters who struggle against triple-digit fastballs and high-spin sliders — Misiorowski's two primary weapons. Wrigley Field in May evening conditions plays as a neutral park that does not suppress his velocity or slider movement. In his last two outings — six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts against the Yankees, followed by 10 strikeouts across seven shutout frames against the Padres — he averaged 98.8 mph with his fastball and generated 13 whiffs on his fastball alone against San Diego.

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet — Blue Jays at Yankees

Dylan Cease - Strikeouts Dylan Cease Over May 19 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cease is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.185 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts through nine starts on the season. In his most recent outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, he went seven innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out nine. He also recorded 12 whiffs with a 38% Called Strikes plus Whiffs (CSW) rate.

In three consecutive starts of at least seven innings, Cease has 26 strikeouts and only four earned runs allowed. In 2026, the fewest strikeouts he has recorded in a game were against the Boston Red Sox, where he still logged five. His front-door sinkers against left-handed batters have been a huge weapon for early strikes, targeting the pitch up-and-in around 96-97 mph. That should come in handy today against a Yankees offense that will likely have several lefties in the lineup.

Cease punched out nine in a start against the Yankees in 2025. Having the best season of his career, Cease can fan at least eight today.

Chase Burns Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet — Reds at Phillies

Chase Burns - Strikeouts Chase Burns Over May 19 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns has been the Reds rotation's standout at a 1.87 ERA with 55 strikeouts, one of the best individual pitching lines in the National League this season. The 23-year-old right-hander is in the midst of the finest sustained stretch of his young career.

Burns has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight of nine outings this season. His arsenal — a four-seam fastball that touches 102 mph and a monster upper-80s slider — is at maximum deception in the early innings of a game, and his 48 strikeouts through 8 starts represents a per-start average of 6.0 punchouts.

The matchup against Philadelphia is a good one. The Phillies carry a lineup built around aggressive early-count hitters — Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, and Bryce Harper all have above-average first-pitch swing rates — and their aggressive early-count approach is the kind of profile that Burns' triple-digit fastball can exploit.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today May 19, 2026? The four best MLB strikeout props on Tuesday are: Jacob Misiorowski Over 7.5 (Brewers at Cubs), Dylan Cease Over 7.5 (Blue Jays at Yankees), Chase Burns Over 6.5 (Reds at Phillies), and Ranger Suarez Under 4.5 (Red Sox at Royals). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Who leads MLB in strikeouts in 2026? Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers leads MLB with 80 strikeouts and a 14.12 K/9 through 10 starts. Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays is second with 75 strikeouts and a 12.9 K/9.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.