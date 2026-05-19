Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Picks & Predictions: Best Bets, Spread & Odds for ECF Opener

Top NBA Picks at a Glance







The 2026 Eastern Conference Finals opens Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The three-seed New York Knicks host the four-seed Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, with New York coming off a nine-day rest following their second-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers while Cleveland is on a quick turnaround after eliminating the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons in a Game 7 on Sunday.

Contrasting momentum, significant rest disparities, and one of the most important injury developments of the postseason all converge on Tuesday night.

Which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA player props for today as well as the best NBA Same Game Parlay?

NBA Predictions, Picks and Best Bets for Today

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks -- Knicks -6.5

Spread Betting New York Knicks May 20 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Game Analysis

Step 1: The Rest Advantage Is Historic

New York stormed through the second round of the playoffs, sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Cavs have a quick turnaround ahead of Game 1 after beating the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 on Sunday night. This is the second time these teams have met in the playoffs in the last four seasons, though both sides look a lot different from that previous meeting.

Historically, teams that have been off for at least seven days heading into a Game 1 at home perform relatively well, going 22-6 SU and 20-8 ATS since May 6, 2004. The Knicks have had nine full days between playoff games — an extraordinary luxury at this stage — while Cleveland fought through back-to-back Game 7s across two rounds. Five players on the Cavaliers — Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Max Strus — have already played more minutes this postseason than any one player on the Knicks, and games in this series will be taking place every other night. This is not a minor fatigue disadvantage. It is structural, progressive, and will compound through the series.

Step 2: The Knicks Are Rolling Like a Freight Train

New York is coming off a clean sweep of the 76ers in the conference semis, extending its playoff winning streak to seven games with a 6-1 record on the spread. Across the seven victories, the Knicks have outscored the opposition by an average of 26.4 points, producing 125.4 points on 54.8 percent shooting and 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks have won several blowouts on this playoff run, but one could argue that Cleveland is by far the best team the Knicks have faced so far in the 2026 postseason. As a home favorite in 2025-26, the Knicks have been pretty dominant, going 26-15 against the spread, and they were 30-10 straight up at home in the regular season. Their home dominance is not a fluke — it is a year-long pattern.

Step 3: OG Anunoby Returns — A Game-Changing Development

OG Anunoby is officially listed as probable for Game 1. He suffered a low-grade right hamstring strain late in Game 2 against the 76ers and missed the final two games of that series, but ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed Monday: "OG Anunoby is going to be playing in Game 1. He's going to be good to go."

Through eight playoff games, Anunoby averaged 21.4 points while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range, along with 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. The Knicks swept Philadelphia without him in Games 3 and 4 — they return with their second-best player healthy for the series opener. When Anunoby is in the lineup, the Knicks are a different team with a different ceiling, and Cleveland's dynamic backcourt of Mitchell and Harden will face his elite switching defense in every meaningful possession.

Step 4: Cleveland's Fatigue, and the Cavs' Structural Limitations

Cleveland is just the sixth team since the league transitioned to a best-of-seven format in 2003 to go the full seven games in each of the first two rounds and move forward. The last two teams to do so — the 2020 Nuggets and 2016 Toronto Raptors — fell in Game 1 of their respective conference finals by double digits as underdogs of at least seven points.

Best Bet -- New York Knicks -7.5

The Knicks have a 27-13 ATS record as home favorites this season — the best home-favorite ATS profile of any team in the East. Cleveland is 0-2 SU and 1-1 ATS as an underdog of 7.5 or more in 2025-26.

Nine days of rest, a 7-game win streak, a 26-15 home ATS record, Anunoby returning, and a fatigued Cleveland squad coming off consecutive Game 7s. A lot of things point to the Knicks. Cleveland is a legitimately talented team — but they are likely running on empty in a building where New York has been excellent all season.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.