Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/19/23 Pittsburgh Steelers 10 @ Cleveland Browns 13 9/18/23 Cleveland Browns 22 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 26 1/8/23 Cleveland Browns 14 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 28 9/22/22 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 @ Cleveland Browns 29 1/3/22 Cleveland Browns 14 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 26 10/31/21 Pittsburgh Steelers 15 @ Cleveland Browns 10 01/10/2021 * Cleveland Browns 48 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 37 View Full Table ChevronDown

Steelers vs. Browns Rivalry

First meeting : The Steelers and Browns first played on October 7, 1950, with the Browns winning 30-17.

: The Steelers and Browns first played on October 7, 1950, with the Browns winning 30-17. One of the oldest rivalries : This rivalry is one of the oldest in the NFL, dating back to the Browns’ entry into the league in 1950.

: This rivalry is one of the oldest in the NFL, dating back to the Browns’ entry into the league in 1950. Steelers' dominance : As of 2023, the Steelers hold a commanding lead in the all-time series, particularly since the Browns' return to the league in 1999 after a three-year hiatus.

: As of 2023, the Steelers hold a commanding lead in the all-time series, particularly since the Browns' return to the league in 1999 after a three-year hiatus. "The Turnpike Rivalry" : The matchup is sometimes referred to as "The Turnpike Rivalry," given the geographic proximity of the cities along the Pennsylvania and Ohio Turnpikes.

: The matchup is sometimes referred to as "The Turnpike Rivalry," given the geographic proximity of the cities along the Pennsylvania and Ohio Turnpikes. Browns’ 17-year losing streak : Between 2004 and 2021, the Browns did not win a single game at Heinz Field, losing 17 straight games in Pittsburgh.

: Between 2004 and 2021, the Browns did not win a single game at Heinz Field, losing 17 straight games in Pittsburgh. Notable playoff meeting (2021) : In the 2020-2021 Wild Card round, the Browns stunned the Steelers with a 48-37 victory, marking Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994 and their first playoff win over Pittsburgh.

: In the 2020-2021 Wild Card round, the Browns stunned the Steelers with a 48-37 victory, marking Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994 and their first playoff win over Pittsburgh. 1970s Browns dominance : Before the Steelers’ rise to prominence in the 1970s, the Browns were the dominant team in the rivalry, especially during the 1950s and 1960s.

: Before the Steelers’ rise to prominence in the 1970s, the Browns were the dominant team in the rivalry, especially during the 1950s and 1960s. Myles Garrett vs. Mason Rudolph incident : In a controversial 2019 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, resulting in a major brawl and Garrett's suspension for the remainder of the season.

: In a controversial 2019 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, resulting in a major brawl and Garrett's suspension for the remainder of the season. Ben Roethlisberger’s success : Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had an incredible record against the Browns, going 26-3 against them during his career before retiring in 2021.

: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had an incredible record against the Browns, going 26-3 against them during his career before retiring in 2021. Historic ties to Ohio: Steelers head coach Chuck Noll and QB Ben Roethlisberger both have strong ties to Ohio—Noll was born in Cleveland, and Roethlisberger grew up in Findlay, Ohio, adding extra layers to the rivalry.

The Steelers-Browns rivalry is deeply rooted in NFL history, marked by periods of dominance by both teams and plenty of drama, particularly in recent years.

