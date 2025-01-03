Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 12/1/24 Pittsburgh Steelers 44 @ Cincinnati Bengals 38 12/23/23 Cincinnati Bengals 11 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 34 11/26/23 Pittsburgh Steelers 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 10 11/20/22 Cincinnati Bengals 37 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 30 9/11/22 Pittsburgh Steelers 23 @ Cincinnati Bengals 20 11/28/21 Pittsburgh Steelers 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals 41 9/26/21 Cincinnati Bengals 24 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Steelers vs. Bengals Rivalry

First meeting : The Bengals and Steelers first faced off on November 2, 1970, with the Steelers winning 21-10.

: The Bengals and Steelers first faced off on November 2, 1970, with the Steelers winning 21-10. Steelers’ dominance : Historically, the Steelers have had the upper hand in the rivalry, holding a significant lead in the all-time series as of 2023.

: Historically, the Steelers have had the upper hand in the rivalry, holding a significant lead in the all-time series as of 2023. AFC North rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC North, ensuring they play each other twice every regular season.

: Both teams are part of the AFC North, ensuring they play each other twice every regular season. Notable playoff clash : One of the most infamous matchups was the 2015 AFC Wild Card game, which the Steelers won 18-16 after a heated, penalty-filled fourth quarter.

: One of the most infamous matchups was the 2015 AFC Wild Card game, which the Steelers won 18-16 after a heated, penalty-filled fourth quarter. Vontaze Burfict vs. Steelers : Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict became a controversial figure in the rivalry after several hard hits on Steelers players, including a brutal hit on Antonio Brown in the 2015 playoff game.

: Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict became a controversial figure in the rivalry after several hard hits on Steelers players, including a brutal hit on Antonio Brown in the 2015 playoff game. Physical, chippy matchups : The rivalry is known for its intensely physical and sometimes volatile games, often featuring hard hits and personal fouls.

: The rivalry is known for its intensely physical and sometimes volatile games, often featuring hard hits and personal fouls. Big Ben's success : Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dominated the Bengals throughout his career, with a record of 24-10 against them before retiring in 2021.

: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dominated the Bengals throughout his career, with a record of 24-10 against them before retiring in 2021. 2005 playoff heartbreak : In the 2005 AFC Wild Card game, Bengals QB Carson Palmer suffered a knee injury on the first play, leading to a 31-17 Steelers victory and ending the Bengals' hopes of a deep playoff run.

: In the 2005 AFC Wild Card game, Bengals QB Carson Palmer suffered a knee injury on the first play, leading to a 31-17 Steelers victory and ending the Bengals' hopes of a deep playoff run. Joe Burrow's impact : Since 2020, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has helped Cincinnati turn the tide, including sweeping the Steelers in the 2021 season for the first time since 2009.

: Since 2020, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has helped Cincinnati turn the tide, including sweeping the Steelers in the 2021 season for the first time since 2009. Memorable 2021 blowout: In Week 12 of the 2021 season, the Bengals defeated the Steelers 41-10, marking one of their biggest victories in the rivalry in years.

The Bengals-Steelers rivalry is one of the fiercest in the AFC North, known for its intensity, hard-hitting plays, and significant playoff implications.

