NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History
Win/Loss History
Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
|12/1/24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|44
|@
|Cincinnati Bengals
|38
|12/23/23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11
|@
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|34
|11/26/23
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16
|@
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|11/20/22
|Cincinnati Bengals
|37
|@
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|30
|9/11/22
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|23
|@
|Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|11/28/21
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|10
|@
|Cincinnati Bengals
|41
|9/26/21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|24
|@
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|10
Steelers vs. Bengals Rivalry
- First meeting: The Bengals and Steelers first faced off on November 2, 1970, with the Steelers winning 21-10.
- Steelers’ dominance: Historically, the Steelers have had the upper hand in the rivalry, holding a significant lead in the all-time series as of 2023.
- AFC North rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC North, ensuring they play each other twice every regular season.
- Notable playoff clash: One of the most infamous matchups was the 2015 AFC Wild Card game, which the Steelers won 18-16 after a heated, penalty-filled fourth quarter.
- Vontaze Burfict vs. Steelers: Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict became a controversial figure in the rivalry after several hard hits on Steelers players, including a brutal hit on Antonio Brown in the 2015 playoff game.
- Physical, chippy matchups: The rivalry is known for its intensely physical and sometimes volatile games, often featuring hard hits and personal fouls.
- Big Ben's success: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dominated the Bengals throughout his career, with a record of 24-10 against them before retiring in 2021.
- 2005 playoff heartbreak: In the 2005 AFC Wild Card game, Bengals QB Carson Palmer suffered a knee injury on the first play, leading to a 31-17 Steelers victory and ending the Bengals' hopes of a deep playoff run.
- Joe Burrow's impact: Since 2020, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has helped Cincinnati turn the tide, including sweeping the Steelers in the 2021 season for the first time since 2009.
- Memorable 2021 blowout: In Week 12 of the 2021 season, the Bengals defeated the Steelers 41-10, marking one of their biggest victories in the rivalry in years.
The Bengals-Steelers rivalry is one of the fiercest in the AFC North, known for its intensity, hard-hitting plays, and significant playoff implications.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!