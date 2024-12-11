Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/17/24 Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 18 1/6/24 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 @ Baltimore Ravens 10 10/8/23 Baltimore Ravens 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 17 1/1/23 Pittsburgh Steelers 16 @ Baltimore Ravens 13 12/11/22 Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 14 1/9/22 Pittsburgh Steelers 16 @ Baltimore Ravens 13 12/5/21 Baltimore Ravens 19 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 20 View Full Table ChevronDown

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Rivalry

First meeting : The Steelers and Ravens first faced off on September 8, 1996, with the Steelers winning 31-17, marking the beginning of a fierce rivalry in the AFC North.

: The Steelers and Ravens first faced off on September 8, 1996, with the Steelers winning 31-17, marking the beginning of a fierce rivalry in the AFC North. AFC North rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC North division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the intensity and competitiveness of their rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the AFC North division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the intensity and competitiveness of their rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Steelers and Ravens have played over 60 games against each other, with the Steelers holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Steelers and Ravens have played over 60 games against each other, with the Steelers holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Defensive battles : The rivalry is known for its physical and hard-hitting style of play, often featuring elite defensive players such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed for the Ravens, and Troy Polamalu and James Harrison for the Steelers.

: The rivalry is known for its physical and hard-hitting style of play, often featuring elite defensive players such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed for the Ravens, and Troy Polamalu and James Harrison for the Steelers. Memorable moments : One of the most memorable games occurred on January 18, 2009, when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game, securing their seventh Super Bowl appearance.

: One of the most memorable games occurred on January 18, 2009, when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game, securing their seventh Super Bowl appearance. Tight games : Many matchups between the two teams have been closely contested, with numerous games decided by one possession, highlighting the rivalry's competitiveness.

: Many matchups between the two teams have been closely contested, with numerous games decided by one possession, highlighting the rivalry's competitiveness. Playoff implications : The Steelers and Ravens have faced each other in several playoff games, intensifying the rivalry, particularly during the 2000s when both teams were consistently playoff contenders.

: The Steelers and Ravens have faced each other in several playoff games, intensifying the rivalry, particularly during the 2000s when both teams were consistently playoff contenders. Home-field advantage : Both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, creating electric atmospheres during matchups.

: Both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, creating electric atmospheres during matchups. Rivalry honors : The rivalry has produced numerous All-Pro players and Pro Bowlers, reflecting the high level of talent on both rosters throughout the years.

: The rivalry has produced numerous All-Pro players and Pro Bowlers, reflecting the high level of talent on both rosters throughout the years. Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Steelers fans known for their loyalty and large presence at away games, while Ravens fans are known for their passionate support, especially during crucial matchups.

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry is characterized by its physicality, memorable moments, and intense competition, making it one of the most significant rivalries in the NFL.

