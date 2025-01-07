Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years, earning the AFC's 5 seed with their second straight 10-win season.

The Steelers Super Bowl odds are +8500, the 12th-best odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +8500 (12th)

+8500 (12th) Odds to win the AFC: +3500 (7th)

+3500 (7th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +5000 (T-19th)

Steelers Statistical Breakdown

nERD: 0.29 (16th)

0.29 (16th) Overall Offensive Rank: 22nd Rushing Offense: 28th Passing Offense: 18th

22nd Overall Defensive Rank: 7th Rushing Defense: 6th Passing Defense: 12th

7th Against-the-Spread Record: 10-7

10-7 Point Differential: +33 (13th)

Pittsburgh Steelers Analysis

The Steelers' season was undoubtedly a success as they reached the playoffs despite entering the year with just the 19th-best Super Bowl odds. In short, they overachieved, led by a top-notch defense, one that ranks seventh overall.

However, the end to the campaign was a disappointing one as Pittsburgh lost four straight to close out the year, slipping to second in the AFC North and ending up with a Wild Card slot.

Russell Wilson gave the Steelers' offense some life when he got healthy, but the unit struggled during the four-game skid, failing to top 17 points in any game. They'll need more production on offense to make a run in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh's postseason starts with a road game at the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers split with the Ravens in the regular season but are 9.5-point underdogs this weekend.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

