Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

As of Nov. 22, the Pittsburgh Steelers' moneyline odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +2300.

Steelers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2300 (Bet $100 to win $2,300)

+2300 (Bet $100 to win $2,300) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000)

Steelers Stats Insights

The Steelers are averaging 328 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, allowing 305.2 yards per contest.

The Steelers own the 16th-ranked offense this year (22.9 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 16.9 points allowed per game.

Pittsburgh is averaging 192.8 passing yards per game offensively this year (26th in NFL), and is giving up 214.9 passing yards per game (19th) on the other side of the ball.

The Steelers rank eighth in rushing yards this year (135.2 rushing yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 90.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 15th in third-down conversion rate this season (38.9%), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with a 33.1% third-down conversion rate allowed.

The Steelers are putting up 5.3 yards per play on offense, which ranks them 21st in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, giving up 5.5 yards per play.

With 22 forced turnovers (first in NFL) against nine turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), Pittsburgh's +13 turnover margin is the second-best in the NFL.

Steelers Betting Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Steelers higher (10th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The Steelers' Super Bowl odds have improved from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +2300, the 12th-smallest change among all teams.

The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 4.2%.

Steelers Leaders

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,212 yards (242.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Najee Harris has racked up 749 yards on 191 carries while finding the end zone three times. He's also caught 23 passes for 195 yards (17.7 per game).

Harris' game status for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Bengals is currently unknown.

George Pickens' team-high 776 yards as a receiver have come on 52 catches (out of 84 targets) with two touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 32.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 13.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Watt's game status for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Bengals is unknown.

Donte Jackson leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

