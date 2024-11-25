Pistons vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TSN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (7-11) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (4-13) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena as 5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSDET. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5 222.5 -210 +176

Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (64%)

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread nine times in 18 games with a set spread.

The Raptors are 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over seven times out of 17 chances this season.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time this year (nine of 17 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Detroit owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.500).

The Pistons have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (30%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .556 (5-4-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (75%, six of eight) than on the road (33.3%, three of nine).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.5 points, 8.9 assists and 7.2 boards.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.6 boards.

Jalen Duren is averaging 8.7 points, 10 boards and 2.4 assists.

Malik Beasley is averaging 15.6 points, 3.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl averages 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also draining 59.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).

RJ Barrett averages 23.2 points, 6.4 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Chris Boucher averages 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

