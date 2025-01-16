Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (22-19) visit the Detroit Pistons (21-19) after winning four road games in a row. The Pistons are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The over/under is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2.5 227.5 -144 +122

Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (52%)

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 21 times this season (21-16-3).

The Pacers are 19-20-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 22 times out of 41 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 24 of 41 opportunities (58.5%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 19 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 21 games when playing on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (52.6%) than away games (57.1%).

This year, Indiana is 8-9-1 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-11-1 ATS (.478).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (12 of 18), and 52.2% of the time on the road (12 of 23).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 boards and 9.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers receive 15.1 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 7.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

The Pacers are getting 16.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 10.4 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

