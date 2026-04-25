Pistons vs. Magic: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Magic Moneyline

Franz Wagner Over 24.5 PRA

Paolo Banchero 6+ Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Magic vs Pistons Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Magic Moneyline

Moneyline Orlando Magic Apr 25 5:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Orlando Magic are playing their home playoff opener after winning Game 1 on the road in Detroit and then absorbing a 98-83 loss in Game 2 when Cade Cunningham took over. The market has reset quickly, giving the Detroit Pistons a -2.5 spread in Orlando that may not fully account for what home court means to this specific Magic team. They were 26-15 at the Kia Center during the regular season, and their defensive identity — built around length, switching, and crowd-generated energy — plays at its peak when Orlando's home crowd is engaged from the opening tip.

The Pistons are the better team on paper. Cunningham is averaging 33 points per game for the series, is one of the best players in the NBA, and Detroit's supporting cast of Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris has produced meaningful contributions.

But this is a Magic team that has Franz Wagner healthy, Paolo Banchero in form, and the motivation of trying to take a series lead. Banchero had 23-9-4 in a Game 1 road upset and 18-6-8 in a Game 2 loss — he is producing at an elite level both wins and losses.

Outside of the third quarter of Game 2, these teams have looked very evenly matched, and given that, I'm willing to back the home 'dog -- especially when Orlando is a more talented team that the typical 8 seed.

Franz Wagner - Pts + Reb + Ast Franz Wagner Over Apr 25 5:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wagner's return from his 48-game injury absence has been the most important storyline in this series. In Game 1, he delivered 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists — a combined PRA of 31 — against the league's best defense. In Game 2, he produced 18-6-8 in a loss, combining for 32 PRA.

He has cleared 24.5 PRA in each of the two games in this series, and his ability to play all three phases — scoring in isolation, setting up teammates with his playmaking, and contributing on the glass — makes him a quality target in this market.

Wagner is the Magic's second-best player when healthy and a genuine matchup problem for Detroit's wing defenders. I like his chances to clear 24.5 PRA.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Paolo Banchero +122 View more odds in Sportsbook

Banchero's scoring is well-documented — he is averaging 21 points per game for the series — but his playmaking may be going overlooked entering Saturday's home opener.

He had 4 assists in Game 1 and 8 assists in Game 2 for a series average of 6.0 dimes per game. He has the rock in his hands a ton as the key creative piece for Orlando, and he's proven he can get it done despite Detroit's elite defense.

The positive correlation between these three legs is fundamental to this SGP's construction. Banchero generating 6-plus assists typically means Orlando's offense is moving efficiently and the Magic are playing well — the same game state that produces a Magic moneyline win and elevated Wagner production.

SGP Odds at Publication: +528

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

