Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the New York Mets facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (29-37) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-28)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Cardinals.TV

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-144) | STL: (+122)

NYM: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

NYM: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 2-0, 2.50 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 1-0, 2.77 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 2.77 ERA). Scott's team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Scott's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. Dobbins has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Dobbins start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (56.5%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Mets, St. Louis is the underdog at +122, and New York is -144 playing at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +142 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -176.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Mets-Cardinals contest on June 11 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win nine times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 66 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 28-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 26-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, St. Louis has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-32-4).

The Cardinals have covered 60.3% of their games this season, going 38-25-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 50 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .525.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Carson Benge is hitting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Benge brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit five homers with a team-high .325 SLG this season.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 53 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .357.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a slugging percentage of .557 and has 74 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .301 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 15th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Walker takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .302 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Alec Burleson has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .293. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 19th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ivan Herrera a has .388 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .245 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/9/2026: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/1/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/30/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/4/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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